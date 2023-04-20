Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law

World
2023-04-20 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law

A group of protesters briefly invaded offices of stock market operator Euronext in Paris' La Defense business district on Thursday, saying big companies must pay up to finance pensions, as part of wider protests against a rise in the retirement age.

"We are told that there is no money to finance pensions," said Sud-Rail unionist Fabien Villedieu. But there is "no need to get the money from the pockets of workers, there is some in the pockets of billionaires."

Waving union flags, the group of a few hundred protesters occupied Euronext's lobby, engulfed in red smoke from flares, and chanted words popular with pension protesters: "We are here, we are here, even if Macron does not want it we are here."

They also shouted: "Macron resign!"

Earlier this month, similar scenes occurred at Blackrock's Paris offices.

At the weekend, Macron signed into law the rise in the retirement age which means citizens must work two years longer, to 64, before receiving their state pension.

That was after three months of protests that brought huge crowds onto the streets and at times turned violent. Opinion polls show a vast majority of voters oppose the pension reform.

Macron and his government say they want to move on and work on other measures to do with working conditions, law and order, education and health issues.

But the protesters in La Defense on Thursday, as well as those who heckled Macron during a visit to France's eastern Alsace region on Wednesday, made clear many were not ready to move on.

"We'll continue until the (pension law's) withdrawal," protesters shouted in La Defense's central square, standing by a banner that read: "No to the pension reform".

Macron himself faced protests on Thursday during his second public outing since signing the bill into law.

While he was visiting a school in the southern French town of Ganges, smiling and taking selfies with pupils, protesters held a few hundred meters away by police also chanted against the pension reform.

"There is a bit of everything," Macron said in the schoolyard, shrugging off the protests. "There are people who are happy, and people who are not happy."

 
 

World

Protesters

Paris

Euronext

Building

Anger

Pension

Law

France

LBCI Next
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
EU parliament approves world's most sweeping cryptocurrency rules
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-19

'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

France's Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

France's unpopular pension law faces key constitution test

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

France to witness 12th nationwide strike against Macron's pension law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France

LBCI
World
08:36

Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons

LBCI
World
08:08

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics

LBCI
World
07:19

EU parliament approves world's most sweeping cryptocurrency rules

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app