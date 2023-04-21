Sudan’s top general says military committed to civilian rule

World
2023-04-21 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sudan’s top general says military committed to civilian rule
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Sudan’s top general says military committed to civilian rule

Sudan’s top general said Friday the military is committed to a transition to civilian rule, in his first speech since brutal fighting between his forces and the country’s powerful paramilitary began nearly a week ago.

In a video message released early Friday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said: “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule.”

The sounds of heavy fighting could be heard amid the call to prayer in the Sudanese capital, where mosques are expected to hold the morning services inside to protect worshippers.

The army chief’s statements came as his rivals claimed they would implement a three-day cease-fire for the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, based on “international and regional understandings.” There was no immediate response from Burhan to the cease-fire announcement.
 
Since he took control of the country in an October 2021 coup, Burhan and his rival, commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have repeatedly promised to shepherd the country toward civilian rule. However, both have failed to sign political agreements that would see their institutions lose power and open the way for democratic elections.
 
The video message was the first time Burhan has been seen since fighting engulfed the capital and other areas of the country. It wasn’t known when or where the video was made.

On Thursday, Sudan’s military ruled out negotiations with the rival Rapid Support Forces, saying it would only accept its surrender. The two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum, the capital, and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck international attempts to broker a longer cease-fire.

The military’s statement raised the likelihood of a renewed surge in the nearly weeklong violence that has killed hundreds and pushed Sudan’s population to the breaking point. Alarm has grown that the country’s medical system was on the verge of collapse, with many hospitals forced to shut down and others running out of supplies “Ruin and destruction and the sound of bullets have left no place for the happiness everyone in our beloved country deserves,” Burhan said in the speech.
Both sides have a long history of human rights abuses. The RSF was born out of the Janjaweed militias, which were accused of widespread atrocities when the government deployed them to put down a rebellion in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the early 2000s.

The conflict has raised fears of a spillover from the strategically located nation to its African neighbors.
 
 
 

World

Sudan

Top

General

Says

Military

Committed

Civilian

Rule

LBCI Next
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-05

Syria mission worth the risk, top US general says after rare visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

Man sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Denmark - police

LBCI
World
05:48

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

LBCI
World
05:45

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

LBCI
World
05:41

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:48

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
World
12:08

Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app