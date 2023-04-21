NATO's Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance

World
2023-04-21 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
NATO&#39;s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
NATO's Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance

All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance but the main focus now is to ensure the country prevails against Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, he also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".
 
 

World

NATO

Allies

Ukraine

Russia

Jens Stoltenberg

LBCI Next
G7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-14

NATO allies weigh more arms for Ukraine as Russia gears up offensive

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:09

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

LBCI
World
08:50

Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand

LBCI
World
08:49

Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain

LBCI
World
08:43

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app