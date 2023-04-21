Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down

World
2023-04-21 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) investors who held a total of more than 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of the bank's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds have sued the Swiss banking regulator, challenging the legality of writing them down.

AT1 bonds totaling 16 billion Swiss francs were wiped out last month during the state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS (UBSG.S), angering bondholders who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.
 
The lawsuit, filed on April 18 by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, challenges FINMA's decision leading to the write-down, the law firm representing the bondholders said on Friday.

"FINMA's decision undermines international confidence in the legal certainty and reliability of the Swiss financial center," Thomas Werlen, the firm's managing partner in Switzerland, said in a statement.

FINMA declined to comment on the lawsuit. Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
'VIABILITY EVENT'
 
FINMA said last month that its decision to impose steep losses on some bondholders was legally watertight because the bond prospectuses and emergency government legislation allowed for a total write down in a "viability event".

Engineered in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 bonds were designed to ensure investors, not taxpayers, carry the burden of risk if a bank runs into trouble.

Bondholders have been seeking legal advice since the rescue upended a long-established practice of prioritizing bondholders over shareholders in a debt recovery and a number of claims have already been filed in Switzerland over the terms of the deal.
 
The Federal Administrative Court said it was still receiving complaints, but declined to name claimants or comment on how many had been lodged by bondholders or their lawyers.

Some investors have been trading the notes at penny prices in a so-called litigation play, betting that successful legal claims will boost values in the future, lawyers have said.
 

World

Credit Suisse

Bondholders

Swiss

Regulator

Over

Write-Down

LBCI Next
Short-sellers sit on $1 billion loss on European banks in April
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:09

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

LBCI
World
08:50

Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand

LBCI
World
08:49

Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain

LBCI
World
08:43

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app