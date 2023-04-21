News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
World
2023-04-21 | 04:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants.
Raab’s announcement the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain’s foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.
Raab, 49, denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but had said he would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.
The investigation made two findings of bullying against him and dismissed the others, Raab said in his resignation letter. But he called the findings “flawed” and said the inquiry “set a dangerous precedent” by “setting the threshold for bullying so low.”
He said he quit because he was “duty bound” to resign since he had promised to.
The resignation spares Sunak from having to determine the fate of his top deputy.
Sunak received the investigation report Thursday morning and was carefully considering the findings but didn’t immediately make a decision, spokesperson Max Blain said.
The case presented a conundrum for Sunak: fire Raab and open himself to criticism for hiring him in the first place, or keep him in the job and be criticized for failing to follow through on his promise to restore integrity to the Conservative government.
The report is the latest ethics headache for Sunak, who vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought Johnson down in summer 2022, and Truss quit in October after six weeks in office when her tax-cutting economic plans sparked mayhem on the financial markets.
But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition allegations that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sleaze.
Raab was erected to Parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become Conservative Party leader in 2019 before throwing his support behind Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took charge of the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020.
AP
World
UK
Deputy
Prime Minister
Dominic Raab
Resign
Investigation
Complaints
Bully
Civil Servants
Next
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-08
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report
World
2023-04-08
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report
0
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-28
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-28
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Middle East
2023-02-06
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:09
US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank
World
09:09
US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank
0
World
08:50
Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand
World
08:50
Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand
0
World
08:49
Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain
World
08:49
Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain
0
World
08:43
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
World
08:43
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins
Middle East
2023-04-06
Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins
0
World
2023-04-11
What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan
World
2023-04-11
What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan
0
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
0
World
2023-04-06
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
World
2023-04-06
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
5
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
6
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
8
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store