Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

World
2023-04-21 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

Chile's President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the country's lithium industry, the world's second largest producer of the metal essential in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.

The shock move in the country with the world's largest lithium reserves would in time transfer control of Chile's vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM (SQMA.SN) and Albemarle (ALB.N) to a separate state-owned company.
 
It poses a fresh challenge to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers scrambling to secure battery materials, as more countries look to protect their natural resources. Mexico nationalized its lithium deposits last year, and Indonesia banned exports of nickel ore, a key battery material, in 2020.

"This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can't afford to waste it," Boric said in an address televised nationwide.
 
Future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control, he said.

The government would not terminate current contracts, but hoped companies would be open to state participation before they expire, he said, without naming Albemarle and SQM, the world's No.1 and No.2 lithium producers respectively.

SQM's contract is set to expire in 2030 and Albemarle's in 2043.

SQM, formally called Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile, and Albemarle supply Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), LG Energy Solution Ltd (373220.KS) and other EV and battery manufacturers.

Albemarle said the announcement would have "nfo material impact on our business" and it would continue talks on investing in further growth and using new technologies in Chile.

SQM was not immediately available for comment.

South Korean battery maker SK On, which has a long-term supply contract with SQM, said it would monitor the development and respond with a long term view.
 
The announcement by Chile did not trigger a reversal in lithium prices , which have plunged more than 70 percent from a November peak due to weakening EV demand in China, the world's biggest auto market.

The most-traded lithium carbonate futures on the Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange in China fell 3.4 percent as of 0618 GMT on Friday.
 
"When or if battery makers renew their contracts with lithium firms in Chile, contract conditions would likely become more difficult than what they saw in the past when there was no state involvement," said Cho Hyunryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The move is likely to spur a shift in future investment in lithium to other countries including Australia, the world's biggest producer, analysts said.

"Policy stability is very important for any mining project ... Mining-friendly jurisdictions like Australia would be places where incremental funds get invested," said Harsh Bardia, an analyst at National Australia Bank's private wealth arm JBWere.
 
CODELCO ROLE
 
Boric said state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will be tasked to find the best way forward for a state-owned lithium company and he would seek approval from Congress for the plan in the second half of the year.

Congress has been a check on many of Boric's more ambitious proposals and shelved a proposed tax reform bill in early March.

Codelco and state miner Enami will be given exploration and extraction contracts in areas where there are now private projects before the national lithium company is formed.

A division will be dedicated to advancing technology to minimize environmental impacts, including favoring direct lithium extraction over evaporation ponds.

Privately held Summit Nanotech Corp, which is developing direct lithium extraction technology, welcomed the announcement.

Boric said the country would look to protect biodiversity and share mining benefits with indigenous and surrounding communities.

"Today we present a national lithium strategy that's technically solid and ambitious," the president said, adding it would build "a Chile that distributes wealth we all generate in a more just way".
 

World

Chile

Plans

Nationalize

Vast

Lithium

Industry

LBCI Next
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

IKEA plans new US stores in $2.2 bln push to challenge Walmart and Wayfair

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

France's Renault plans no big price cuts despite Tesla challenge

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16

Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:09

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

LBCI
World
08:50

Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand

LBCI
World
08:49

Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain

LBCI
World
08:43

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app