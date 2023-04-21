News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
World
2023-04-21 | 05:48
High views
Share
Share
1
min
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
New Zealand's last exports of livestock by sea have been completed and live exports have ceased, its agriculture minister said on Friday, as it fully implemented a ban on export shipments of animals on the grounds of their welfare.
The government announced in 2021 that shipping animals offshore, largely for building herds in trading partners like China, would be halted but farmers would be given two years to transition out of the profitable export business.
"Our position on the map means that the journey to northern hemisphere markets will always be a long one and this brings unavoidable animal welfare challenges," Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said in a statement announcing that live exports had ceased.
Live exports by sea have contributed about 0.32 percent of New Zealand’s primary sector export revenue, which includes farming and mining, since 2015.
The total value of live animal exports in 2022 was NZ$524 million ($322.78 million).
New Zealand said in 2020 it was reviewing live exports when it introduced interim measures following the capsizing of a ship bound for China that killed nearly 6,000 cows and 41 of the 43 crew members.
Reuters
World
New Zealand
Ships
Last
Livestock
Ban
Takes
Effect
Next
Man sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Denmark - police
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
0
World
2023-04-13
China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'
World
2023-04-13
China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'
0
World
2023-03-28
Nestle to examine banking relationships following Credit Suisse downfall
World
2023-03-28
Nestle to examine banking relationships following Credit Suisse downfall
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:09
US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank
World
09:09
US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank
0
World
08:50
Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand
World
08:50
Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand
0
World
08:49
Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain
World
08:49
Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain
0
World
08:43
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
World
08:43
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins
Middle East
2023-04-06
Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins
0
World
2023-04-11
What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan
World
2023-04-11
What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan
0
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
0
World
2023-04-06
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
World
2023-04-06
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
5
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
6
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
8
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store