Man sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Denmark - police

World
2023-04-21 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Man sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Denmark - police
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Man sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Denmark - police

An 18-year-old Danish man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, police said.

The fire was put out and the man was taken to hospital for treatment, in a conscious state and not in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Police declined to comment immediately on the man's motive.
 
 
 

World

US

Embassy

Denmark

Police

LBCI Next
Chipmaking tool firms expect boom in China sales despite export rules
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:52

French police cleared to use drones for crowd monitoring

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

German police release description of gym attack suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:09

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

LBCI
World
08:50

Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand

LBCI
World
08:49

Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain

LBCI
World
08:43

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app