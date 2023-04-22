News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indonesian, Malaysian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr as COVID fears recede
World
2023-04-22 | 05:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesian, Malaysian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr as COVID fears recede
Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia gathered in large groups to usher in the Eid al-Fitr festival on Saturday, relieved to be able to celebrate freely after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.
In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, hundreds of worshippers turned up for morning prayers at the historic port of Sunda Kelapa in North Jakarta to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
"I'm very happy that we're free (of COVID curbs) now," said Laila, 35, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.
Another worshipper, 30-year old Adit Chandra, said: "I hope it gets better from here on, and that we can gather together with our families after the last three years of not being able to go back to our hometown".
Chandra is among the more than 120 million Indonesians - nearly half the country's population - who plan to travel from major urban centers to their hometowns for Eid al-Fitr.
That is about 44% more than the number of people who made the exodus last year, the government said.
In neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia, devotees also celebrated with families.
"We can visit the extended family, and do so without suspicious feelings … during the pandemic we were cautious," said Khairul Soryati, a 39-year-old resident of Kuala Lumpur.
Muhd Nur Afham, 31, who works in Singapore said he could finally celebrate with the family in Malaysia this year after not being able to travel during the pandemic.
"I'm grateful I can meet with my families … last time we only met through video call," he said.
Authorities in both countries have, however, urged the public to remain cautious amid reports of rising COVID cases.
Reuters
World
Indonesian
Malaysian
Muslims
Celebrate
Eid al-Fitr
COVID
Indonesia
Malaysia
Next
Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris
Two people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
More than 180 Rohingya Muslims arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
World
2023-03-27
More than 180 Rohingya Muslims arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-20
Sky News: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the Shawwal month, and Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-20
Sky News: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent of the Shawwal month, and Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr
0
World
2023-04-20
Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
World
2023-04-20
Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
0
World
2023-04-19
Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on COVID demonstrators
World
2023-04-19
Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on COVID demonstrators
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
0
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
0
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
0
World
04:36
Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion
World
04:36
Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
0
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
4
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store