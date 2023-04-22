Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences

World
2023-04-22 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences

The Philippines and China pledged on Saturday to work together to resolve their maritime differences in the South China Sea, where the two have competing claims, and to deepen bilateral ties.

Talks between the countries' foreign ministers mark the latest in a series of high-level meetings of the Philippines with leaders of the United States and China as the two superpowers battle for strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific.

Manila's relations with Beijing are more than just their differences over the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said as he began talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Manila.

"These differences should not prevent us from seeking ways of managing them effectively, especially with respect to enjoyment of rights of Filipinos, especially fishermen," Manalo said, adding that their livelihoods are undermined by incidents and actions in the waterway.

Since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr took office in June, the Philippines has filed dozens of diplomatic protests at the presence of Chinese fishing vessels and what it calls China's "aggressive actions" in the strategic waterway.

The two neighbors need to work together to continue a tradition of friendship, deepen cooperation and properly resolve differences, Qin said in his opening remarks.

Working together would help promote peace and stability of the region and the world, Qin said.

His visit comes just weeks after the Philippines announced the location of four additional US military bases, two of which are facing north towards Taiwan.

Qin is to meet Marcos later on Saturday, ahead of the president's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington in May.

More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers are conducting their largest ever joint military drills in the Southeast Asian country, drawing criticism from Beijing, Manila's rival in the South China Sea.

A landmark ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 invalidated China's claims of sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea, which sees the passage of about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne goods annually and is believed to be rich in minerals and oil-and-gas deposits.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines have competing claims in portions of the waterway.

 
 

World

Philippines

China

Commit

Work

Resolve

Differences

LBCI Next
Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts
Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Philippines stoking regional tension with US bases pact, China envoy says

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Philippines tells China sites for US military pact not for 'offensive action'

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Philippines, China say to address maritime issues peacefully

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:31

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle

LBCI
World
07:01

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

LBCI
World
06:16

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

LBCI
World
04:36

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-24

NBA roundup: 24/3/23

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app