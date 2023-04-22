Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts

World
2023-04-22 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Angry at Brazil&#39;s Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts

Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon on Friday to protest recent remarks about the Ukraine war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, has angered many in the West for suggesting both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the conflict that began when Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

He said last weekend the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, saying they were prolonging the war.

In recent days, he has toned down his rhetoric, condemning the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia, while calling again for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative the Ukrainian government has criticized for treating "the victim and the aggressor" the same way.

Ukrainian refugee Yana Kolomiiets, who has been in Portugal for four months, took part in the protest in Lisbon and said she felt "terrible" when she heard Lula's comments.

"It has made me so upset because I don't know how the president of Brazil can support Putin … this killer," said the 27-year-old.

Two Brazilian officials told Reuters on Thursday that Lula - keen to protect Brazil's neutrality - was expected to avoid criticism of the Western role in the Ukraine war during his visit to Portugal. He will meet the Portuguese president and prime minister on Saturday.

Outside the embassy, protesters held signs saying "Russia is a terrorist state" and "Stop killing our children".

"People die in Ukraine every day and we need international support," said the president of Portugal's Ukrainian Association, Pavlo Sadokha, describing it as "strange" that a "president … who has fought for democracy all his life was now on the side of totalitarianism."

Sadokha's association delivered a letter to the Brazilian embassy to express their discontent, given to Brazil's ambassador Raimundo Carreiro and government minister Marcio Macedo.

"Brazil and president Lula have a vocation for peace and the president will work to unite other countries to seek an alternative to end this conflict", Macedo told reporters after receiving the letter.

On Tuesday, Ukraine invited Lula to visit, a day after Lula had met with Russia's foreign minister in Brasilia.

Asked if the president would visit Ukraine, Macedo said Lula's foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim, would go. There was still no fixed date, he said.

 
 

World

Angry

Brazil

Lula

Ukrainians

Protest

Lisbon

Official

Visit

Ukraine

Portugal

LBCI Next
Russia receiving more energy payments in yuan and ruble, says deputy PM
Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Brazil's Lula pursues diplomatic comeback in Portugal

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

'Brazil is back!' Lula says during state visit to China

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:31

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle

LBCI
World
07:01

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

LBCI
World
06:16

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

LBCI
World
04:36

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-24

NBA roundup: 24/3/23

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app