News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts
World
2023-04-22 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts
Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon on Friday to protest recent remarks about the Ukraine war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, has angered many in the West for suggesting both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the conflict that began when Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022.
He said last weekend the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, saying they were prolonging the war.
In recent days, he has toned down his rhetoric, condemning the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia, while calling again for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative the Ukrainian government has criticized for treating "the victim and the aggressor" the same way.
Ukrainian refugee Yana Kolomiiets, who has been in Portugal for four months, took part in the protest in Lisbon and said she felt "terrible" when she heard Lula's comments.
"It has made me so upset because I don't know how the president of Brazil can support Putin … this killer," said the 27-year-old.
Two Brazilian officials told Reuters on Thursday that Lula - keen to protect Brazil's neutrality - was expected to avoid criticism of the Western role in the Ukraine war during his visit to Portugal. He will meet the Portuguese president and prime minister on Saturday.
Outside the embassy, protesters held signs saying "Russia is a terrorist state" and "Stop killing our children".
"People die in Ukraine every day and we need international support," said the president of Portugal's Ukrainian Association, Pavlo Sadokha, describing it as "strange" that a "president … who has fought for democracy all his life was now on the side of totalitarianism."
Sadokha's association delivered a letter to the Brazilian embassy to express their discontent, given to Brazil's ambassador Raimundo Carreiro and government minister Marcio Macedo.
"Brazil and president Lula have a vocation for peace and the president will work to unite other countries to seek an alternative to end this conflict", Macedo told reporters after receiving the letter.
On Tuesday, Ukraine invited Lula to visit, a day after Lula had met with Russia's foreign minister in Brasilia.
Asked if the president would visit Ukraine, Macedo said Lula's foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim, would go. There was still no fixed date, he said.
Reuters
World
Angry
Brazil
Lula
Ukrainians
Protest
Lisbon
Official
Visit
Ukraine
Portugal
Next
Russia receiving more energy payments in yuan and ruble, says deputy PM
Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-21
Brazil's Lula pursues diplomatic comeback in Portugal
World
2023-04-21
Brazil's Lula pursues diplomatic comeback in Portugal
0
World
2023-04-13
'Brazil is back!' Lula says during state visit to China
World
2023-04-13
'Brazil is back!' Lula says during state visit to China
0
World
2023-04-20
NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine
World
2023-04-20
NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine
0
World
2023-04-18
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
World
2023-04-18
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
0
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
0
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
0
World
04:36
Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion
World
04:36
Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
0
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
4
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store