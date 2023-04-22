Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa

World
2023-04-22 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa

Republican presidential hopefuls will make their pitch to evangelical voters in Iowa on Saturday, the first major event for candidates to court the key conservative voting bloc in a state set to hold the party's first nominating contest in early 2024.

The annual presidential forum, hosted by the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition conservative nonprofit is a chance for evangelical leaders and voters to see where the candidates stand on issues ranging from abortion to school choice.

It will be headlined by former Vice President Mike Pence, a devout evangelical who may soon launch a presidential bid, and US Senator Tim Scott, who is exploring a run. Former President Donald Trump will participate remotely via video link.

The event comes as Trump appears to be consolidating his grip on the Republican Party, with some national polls showing him expanding his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential primary rival who is not attending the forum but will visit the state next month.

Iowa is slated to hold the first-in-the-nation Republican caucus in early 2024. Strong evangelical support early on in the nominating process could help give a challenger a chance to strike a blow against Trump, who won three-fourths of the white evangelical vote nationally in 2020.

"There is potential for somebody else because there are some Republicans, even some who voted for Trump in '16 and '20, who are saying it’s time to move on," said Tim Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa.

Among other scheduled speakers at Saturday's event are former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, venture capitalist and author Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, all of whom have said they plan to seek the Republican nomination.

Trump won 76% of the white evangelical vote in 2020, down from 80% in 2016, according to Edison Research exit polls. About one-third of US adults identify as born-again or evangelical Christians, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in November 2020.

The former president seems to be gaining ground with evangelicals. In a March poll by Monmouth University, Trump edged DeSantis among evangelicals in a two-way matchup 51% to 42%, a nine-point improvement for Trump from the month before.

Steve Scheffler, president of the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition, said each speaker on Saturday evening will have four minutes to talk freely to the audience, followed by a moderated session of questions and answers.

Scheffler said that while support for Trump remains solid, many evangelicals want to "kick the tires" and are open to another candidate. He said religious liberty, abortion and transgender issues would be among the topics in focus at the event.
 
 

World

Republican

Hopeful

Court

Evangelical

Vote

Iowa

Presidency

US

LBCI Next
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:36

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

US food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Women facing violence, forced marriage may get EU refugee status, top court adviser says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:31

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle

LBCI
World
07:01

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

LBCI
World
06:16

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

LBCI
World
04:36

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-24

NBA roundup: 24/3/23

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app