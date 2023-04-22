News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
World
2023-04-22 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days after a week of strife that has killed hundreds.
The statement citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations.
Sounds of fighting continued overnight but appeared less intense on Saturday morning than on the previous day, a Reuters journalist in Khartoum said. Live broadcasts by regional news channels showed rising smoke and the thud of blasts.
The army and the paramilitary RSF, which are waging a deadly power struggle across the country, had both issued statements saying they would uphold a three-day ceasefire from Friday for Islam's Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Sudan's sudden collapse into warfare has dashed plans to restore civilian rule, brought an already impoverished country to the brink of humanitarian catastrophe and threatened a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.
There has been no sign yet that either side can secure a quick victory or is ready to back down and talk. The army has air power but the RSF is widely embedded in urban areas including around key facilities in central Khartoum.
Burhan and Hemedti had held the top two positions on a ruling council overseeing a political transition after a 2021 coup that was meant to include a move to civilian rule and the RSF's merger into the army.
The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out. The death toll includes at least five aid workers in a country reliant on food aid.
International efforts to quell the violence have focused on the ceasefire, with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calling on them to honor the truce.
The US and some other countries have readied efforts to evacuate their citizens. The army said the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate diplomats and other nationals from Khartoum "in the coming hours".
Saudi Arabia's embassy had already been evacuated out by land to Port Sudan and flown out from there and Jordan's would follow in a similar manner, the army added.
RSF chief Hemedti said on Facebook early on Saturday that he had received a phone call from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which they "emphasized the necessity of adhering to a complete ceasefire and providing protection for humanitarian and medical workers".
The RSF said it was ready to partially open all airports to allow evacuations. However, Khartoum's international airport has been caught in fighting and the status of other airports or RSF's control over them is unclear.
In Omdurman, one of Khartoum's adjoining sister cities, there were fears over the fate of detainees in al-Huda prison, the largest in Sudan.
The army on Friday accused the RSF of raiding the prison, which the paramilitary force denied. Lawyers for a prisoner there said in a statement that an armed group had forcibly evacuated the prison, with the detainees' whereabouts unknown.
The Sudanese doctors’ union said early on Saturday that more than two thirds of hospitals in conflict areas were out of service, with 32 forcibly evacuated by soldiers or caught in crossfire.
Some of the remaining hospitals, which lack adequate water, staff and electricity, were only providing first aid. People posted urgent requests on social media for medical assistance, transport to hospital and prescription medication.
Any let-up in fighting on Saturday may accelerate a desperate rush by many Khartoum residents to flee the fighting, after spending days trapped in their homes or local districts under bombardment and with fighters roaming the streets.
Sudan borders seven countries and sits between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa's volatile Sahel region. The hostilities risk fanning regional tensions.
The violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally backed plan to form a new civilian government four years after the fall of autocrat Omar al-Bashir and two years after the military coup.
Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.
Reuters
World
Sudan
Army
Help
Evacuate
Foreigners
Fighting
Continue
Ceasefire
Next
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-20
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
World
2023-04-20
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
0
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
0
World
2023-04-21
Sudan's RSF agrees to ceasefire for Eid, residents report gunfire
World
2023-04-21
Sudan's RSF agrees to ceasefire for Eid, residents report gunfire
0
Middle East
2023-04-20
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Middle East
2023-04-20
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
0
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
0
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
World
06:16
US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan
0
World
04:36
Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion
World
04:36
Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
0
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
4
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store