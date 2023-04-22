Latvia releases Russian fertilizer as UN looks to save Ukraine grains deal

World
2023-04-22 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Latvia releases Russian fertilizer as UN looks to save Ukraine grains deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Latvia releases Russian fertilizer as UN looks to save Ukraine grains deal

A first batch of Russian fertilizer which Latvia seized last year is being shipped to Kenya by the United Nations' World Food Program, Latvia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Russia has cited the seizure as a key stumbling block to its continued participation in a Black Sea grains deal that allows Ukraine to export grains.

A vessel left the port of Riga on Friday with part of the 200,000 tons of seized fertilizer, the ministry said.

Several more vessels are due to transport the rest of the fertilizer which was seized in March 2022, a ministry spokesperson said.

Russia has indicated that it will not allow the Black Sea export deal which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July, 2022, to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports have not been met.

Russia's foreign ministry has repeatedly named fertilizers stuck in Baltic Sea ports as one of the key stumbling blocks to continuing the deal.

The Latvian government described the shipments as a "donation" which it facilitated as "support for the countries that have been affected by the food crisis triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine".

It was not immediately clear if Russia was satisfied with the shipment, or if it would boost chances of an extension of the grains deal.

The move comes ahead of a meeting in New York next week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the grains deal, among other issues.

Lavrov has said nothing has been done to address Russia's concerns.

Most of the fertilizer seized in Latvia is owned by Uralchem and Uralkali (URKAI.MM), according to market sources and data seen by Reuters.

The companies used to be controlled by Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, who gave up control last year after the European Union sanctioned him in March 2022 as "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin".

The Uralchem-Uralkali Group said in February it intended to donate more than 34,000 tons of fertilizer stored in Latvia to Kenya.
 
 

World

Latvia

Release

Russian

Fertilizer

UN

Save

Ukraine

Grains

Deal

Russia

LBCI Next
Russia responds in kind to mass expulsion of its Berlin diplomats
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Ukraine reports unrelenting Russian attacks on key city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:31

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle

LBCI
World
07:01

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

LBCI
World
06:16

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

LBCI
World
04:36

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

Lebanese Tima Deryan becomes 1st Lebanese woman to ski to the South Pole

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app