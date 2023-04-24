News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First German military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin
World
2023-04-24 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
First German military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin
A first German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan arrived in Berlin early on Monday, according to a military source.
The Airbus A321 had transported the evacuees from the Jordanian base Al Azrak that the German military is using as a hub for the evacuation operation to Berlin.
In total, the German military has flown out 313 people from Sudan so far, the source said.
Reuters
World
German
Military
Plane
Evacuees
Sudan
Land
Berlin
Germany
Next
Australia to prioritize long-range strike capability in defense shakeup
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-13
Poland asks Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine: Berlin
World
2023-04-13
Poland asks Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine: Berlin
0
World
2023-04-22
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
World
2023-04-22
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
0
World
2023-04-21
Germany to end Patriot air defense system deployments in Poland, Slovakia this year
World
2023-04-21
Germany to end Patriot air defense system deployments in Poland, Slovakia this year
0
World
2023-04-19
Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel
World
2023-04-19
Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
0
World
04:36
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
World
04:36
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
0
World
04:35
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
World
04:35
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
0
World
04:32
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
World
04:32
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Middle East
2023-04-18
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
0
World
2023-03-06
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
2023-03-06
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
4
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
7
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
8
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store