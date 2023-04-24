News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia to prioritize long-range strike capability in defense shakeup
World
2023-04-24 | 02:03
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Australia to prioritize long-range strike capability in defense shakeup
Australia's government will prioritize long-range precision strike, domestic production of guided weapons, and diplomacy - key points of a review released Monday recommending the country's biggest defense shakeup since World War Two.
The review said that the United States was no longer the "unipolar leader of the Indo Pacific", intense competition between the US and China was defining the region, and that the major power competition had "potential for conflict".
The country's northern bases will become a focus to deter adversaries, and protect trade routes and communications, the review said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the review "the most significant work that's been done since the Second World War".
"It demonstrates a world where challenges to our national security are always evolving. We cannot fall back on old assumptions. We must build the strength in our security by seeking to shape the future rather than waiting for the future to shape us," he told reporters.
China is undertaking its largest buildup since World War Two, is not transparent about its intentions, and is engaged in strategic competition in Australia's near neighborhood, the review said.
A public version of the classified report released on Monday said Australia must "avoid the highest level of strategic risk we now face as a nation: the prospect of major conflict in the region".
The military threat to Australia does not require invasion in the "missile age", it said.
Australia would work more closely with the United States, including increased bilateral military planning, joint patrols and hosting more rotations of US forces, including submarines, it said.
Australia must also strengthen defense cooperation with Japan, India, Pacific and South East Asian nations, the review said.
Defense funding will increase over the next decade, but will stay steady over the next four years, with funding of A$19 billion for the review's recommendations, including A$7.8 billion diverted from cancelled projects.
Australia must be able to defend its territories and the immediate region, deter any adversary's attempt to project power through its northern approaches, and protect trade routes and communications, Defense Minister Richard Marles said in the government's response to the review.
The review found Australia's defense force was "not fit for purpose", he said.
"We aim to change the calculus so no potential aggressor can ever conclude that the benefits of conflict outweigh the risks," he said.
The AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine program is a priority for Australia's deterrence capability, the review confirmed.
Long-range strike and guided weapons were also "fundamental to the Australian Defense Force's ability to hold an adversary at risk" the review said, adding that domestic production of these weapons would be established, and acquisition sped up.
Australia will upgrade its northern bases and ports immediately, and the review said the country must rectify fuel storage issues. The government said it would explore using civil mineral and petroleum industry infrastructure in northern and central Australia.
It also called for the development of cyber and space defense capabilities.
Areas it said were critical included undersea warfare, including drones for surveillance and strike; enhanced targeting; long-range strike; maritime operations for sea denial and local sea control; air and missile defense; expeditionary theatre logistics; and northern bases for logistics support and deterrence.
Australia's area of military interest spans the northeast Indian Ocean, through maritime Southeast Asia into the Pacific, the review said.
The navy needs smaller vessels with long-range strike weapons, with details decided after an independent analysis this year, the report said. The government confirmed its commitment to naval shipbuilding.
The review recommends long-range anti-ship missiles for Australia's F-35A and F/A-18F fighter jets, and the development of the Ghost Bat un-crewed aircraft with the United States.
It urged the government to explore an existing integrated air and missile defense system, which it could obtain faster.
The review outlined three phases to reshape defense capabilities, with immediate priorities over the next two years including fitting longer-range weapons on existing platforms, accelerating new capabilities from 2026-2030, and delivering a "future integrated force" from 2031.
Reuters
World
Australia
Prioritize
Long
Range
Strike
Capability
Defense
Next
South Korea's Yoon to meet Biden as doubts grow over nuclear umbrella
First German military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-20
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
World
2023-04-20
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
0
Sports
2023-04-19
Egypt striker's long-delayed ban shrouded in mystery
Sports
2023-04-19
Egypt striker's long-delayed ban shrouded in mystery
0
World
2023-04-17
VinFast ships 2nd batch of longer-range electric SUVs to North America
World
2023-04-17
VinFast ships 2nd batch of longer-range electric SUVs to North America
0
Sports
2023-03-17
Former pro breaks record for world's longest surf in Australia
Sports
2023-03-17
Former pro breaks record for world's longest surf in Australia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
0
World
04:36
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
World
04:36
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
0
World
04:35
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
World
04:35
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
0
World
04:32
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
World
04:32
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Middle East
2023-04-18
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
0
World
2023-03-06
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
2023-03-06
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
4
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
7
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
8
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store