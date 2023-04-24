DeSantis praises 'strong Japan' military build-up in PM Kishida meeting

World
2023-04-24 | 03:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
DeSantis praises &#39;strong Japan&#39; military build-up in PM Kishida meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
DeSantis praises 'strong Japan' military build-up in PM Kishida meeting

Potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Monday met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lauded bilateral ties, especially the idea of a "strong Japan".

The trip, officially part of a four-country trade mission, comes as the Florida governor seeks to burnish foreign policy credentials ahead of an official announcement that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, expected later this year.
 
"We really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the US for many, many decades," DeSantis told Kishida at the start of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Japan last year unveiled a five-year, $315 billion military expansion in the face of an increasingly powerful China and as North Korea steps up its missile launches, a move that DeSantis praised.

"We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses. We understand it's a tough neighborhood out here ... and we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan," he said.
 
DeSantis, who is set to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later on Monday, will head to South Korea, Israel and Britain after leaving Japan.
 

World

DeSantis

Praises

Strong

Japan

Military

Build Up

PM

Kishida

Prime Minister

Meeting

LBCI Next
Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues
New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Japan PM Kishida sets eye on wage rises as focus of "new capitalism"

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Japan PM Kishida arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Japan PM Kishida, India's Modi set to strengthen cooperation, Kishida says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:37

Lessons learned from a manic March

LBCI
World
04:36

Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

LBCI
World
04:35

South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs

LBCI
World
04:32

Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Chaos reigns after Twitter’s blue checks vanish

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

South Korea announces $15 bln investment in advanced battery technologies

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
World
04:37

Lessons learned from a manic March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app