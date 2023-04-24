Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday –Anadolu

2023-04-24 | 03:59
Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday –Anadolu
Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday –Anadolu

Turkey's defence minister said he planned to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday, state-owned Anadolu news agency said, amid efforts to rebuild Ankara-Damascus ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.

Anadolu cited Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying the countries' intelligence chiefs will also attend the meeting in Moscow.
 
 

World

Middle East

Moscow

Host

Turkey

Syria

Russia

Iran

Meeting

