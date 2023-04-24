China rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings

World
2023-04-24 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
China rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings

A big splurge in spending in China after Beijing lifted COVID-19 lockdowns will help cushion quarterly results of the world's biggest companies, investors say, even as forecasts suggest the United States and Europe are heading into a corporate recession.

Concerns are growing that tightening credit will dent the global economy. But recent data and upbeat comments from major companies like LVMH (LVMH.PA), Europe's most valuable listed company, about business in China have given investors some cause for optimism.
 
That could help extend a two-month long winning streak in global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) after March's turmoil in the banking sector led investors to slice earnings estimates.

Refinitiv I/B/E/S data points to a 2.5 percent decline in earnings growth in the first quarter for STOXX 600 (.STOXX) companies, down from a forecast for 5.4 percent growth prior to the banking chaos.

In the United States, where major banks have already reported first-quarter results, earnings for S&P 500 companies are seen falling 4.7 percent in the quarter, an improvement from an expected 5.2 percent drop seen earlier in April.
 
That would be a second consecutive quarter of decline, however, marking a corporate recession. Europe is headed for a recession too, the data shows, with a drop in earnings of 5.4 percent expected in the second quarter.

But investors interviewed by Reuters are more optimistic than the headline forecasts suggest, saying not only that growth momentum has rebounded strongly in China, but that it is holding better than expected in the United States and Europe.

"There is room for a positive (earnings) surprise, overall, supported by better economic momentum, particularly in China but (also) Europe hasn't been as bad as people expected," said James Rutland, fund manager at Invesco in London.

Barclays' European Equity Strategy Emmanuel Cau said there are signs that inflation is easing and the bulk of interest rate rises is done, but that markets are "still very defensive".
 
"People have been preparing for the worst for months and the worst is not happening yet," Cau said.

Euro zone producer prices fell for a fifth consecutive month in February, and surveys on Thursday showed the bloc's economic recovery unexpectedly gathered pace this month.

US consumer prices rose in March at their slowest pace in nearly two years.

FOCUS ON BANKS
 
Fears of a major bank crisis have eased after US major lenders Morgan Stanley (MS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) reported profits that beat earnings forecasts in the first quarter.

In Europe, where big banks Barclays (BARC.L), Santander (SAN.MC), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS (UBSG.S) and embattled Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) are reporting results this week, "financials could determine the fate of the overall market's earnings", Barclays strategists said.

Only a few weeks ago, at the peak of the banking sector turmoil, markets were bracing for a deep downturn and even for central banks to reverse course and start cutting interest rates. But stubbornly high inflation means major central banks are expected to continue to hike rates, at least in May.

The prospect of higher borrowing costs has been a boon for banks, like Spain's Bankinter, which reported a surge in net profit as lending income soared.

European financials are expected to report first-quarter earnings growth of 31 percent, according to Refinitiv.

DEMAND?
 
But investors are also watching for signs that tightening credit conditions are having an impact, with major consumer products companies Nestle (NESN.S), Durex-maker Reckitt (RKT.L) and Unilever reporting results this week.

If consumer demand proves to be holding up and input costs falling, that mix could favor margins, investors said.

On Friday, Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) raised its sales forecast and beat quarterly results estimates, as price hikes boosted margins and offset the hit from consumers trading down to cheaper brands.

Stephane Ekolo, a global equity strategist at the brokerage Tradition, expects US and European earnings to beat expectations because he thinks estimates are too low.

Margins may start falling, however, as it will be difficult for many companies to continue passing higher costs on to consumers, Ekolo said.

Better-than-expected results from luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) and Europe's biggest tech company ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), in addition to iron ore producer Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) strong quarterly shipments, offered hopes demand remains more solid than feared.

But the world's biggest iron ore producer warned of "persistently high" US inflation, and a tightening of credit conditions will weigh on economic activity across the board.

Car maker Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) quarter-on-quarter sales growth was modest despite price cuts as rising competition and a bleak economic outlook weighed.

Higher wages in Europe, which could partially erode corporate margins, will likely support demand as jobs data points to a still-tight labor market, Invesco's Rutland said.

"You've seen positive wage negotiations. Now in Europe, we have a heavily unionized labor force that comes through with a bit more of a lag than perhaps we see in other economies," he said.
 

World

China

Rebound

Buoys

Hopes

Stronger

Than Expected

US

Europe

Earnings

LBCI Next
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
Flights grounded at Hamburg, Berlin airports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Europe's hopes for busy post-COVID summer dim as Chinese tourists stay away

LBCI
World
07:01

Brazil hopes for conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal this year

LBCI
Variety
06:53

US urges South Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 will stand up to 'any coercion' from China - senior US official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:27

Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data

LBCI
World
08:25

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

LBCI
World
08:01

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023

LBCI
World
07:04

UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
World
05:21

Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-20

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app