South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs

World
2023-04-24 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs

Throngs of people have been milling seemingly aimlessly around the forecourt of a museum in central Seoul, brushing silently past each other with heads bent toward smartphones while fingers frantically tap screens - in the latest money-making trend.

Walking 10,000 steps, completing tasks such as subscribing to social media, or just tapping the screen when other users are nearby can generate up to 10 cents a time for users of financial services app Toss from South Korean startup Viva Republica.
 
The viral campaign has seen Toss become a frontrunner in a trend where businesses win users through cash- and points-offering loyalty apps, which have risen in popularity in an economy with high youth unemployment and surging inflation.

As many as three in four adults earn cash through such applications, showed a recent survey by job portal Incruit.

"I've only made 150 won ($0.11) so far, but I plan to continue so I can buy coffee or pay for something using the app," said 27-year-old office worker Baek Na-young.
 
Some 4.4 million users have used Toss' cash-giving in-app feature since its January launch, and the number of times people open the app on handsets has increased 30 percent, Viva Republica said.

Retiree Han Sun-jae, 77, said he had made some 50,000 won ($37.91) so far through the Toss app.

"My daughter works nearby and told me many people were gathering here, and that I could make more money here," he said outside the Seoul Museum of Art, where office workers gathered at lunchtime based on rumor and grapevine chitchat.

The trend shows people are going the extra mile to help overcome an increasingly dire economic situation, experts said.

The consumer inflation rate hit 5.1 percent in 2022, the highest since 1998, with food and transport prices up 5.9 percent and 9.7 percent respectively.

Some 497,000 people aged 15 to 29 in February said they were on a break from employment and not actively seeking work, showed Statistics Korea data, the most since records began in 2003.
 
Some experts cautioned that exchanging data for the opportunity to earn pennies could involve sensitive personal information being shared with third parties.

"While the effort to make pocket money is commendable, it could also leave people vulnerable to personal data use," said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies professor at Inha University. "It would be wise to consider both sides of the coin."
 

World

South Korea

Tap

Cash

Giving

Apps

Help

Offset

Rising

Living

Costs

LBCI Next
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Banks too reluctant to tap cash buffers in a crisis, Bank of England says

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Britain's early retired resist calls to work, despite higher living costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:27

Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data

LBCI
World
08:25

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

LBCI
World
08:01

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023

LBCI
World
07:04

UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
World
05:21

Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app