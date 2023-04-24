Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

World
2023-04-24 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Philippines&#39; Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday said he will press US counterpart Joe Biden to make clear the extent of Washington's commitment to protect his country under a 1951 security pact, citing growing regional tension.

The past two Philippine administrations have urged former colonial power United States to be specific on the circumstances under which it would defend its ally under the Mutual Defense Treaty, amid fears of an increased risk of confrontation in the South China Sea.

Marcos will hold talks with Biden in Washington this weekend, a meeting the White House said would reaffirm its "ironclad commitments to the defense of the Philippines".

"It (the treaty) needs to adjust because of the changes in the situation we are facing in the South China Sea, Taiwan, North Korea," Marcos said in a radio interview.

"The situation is heating up," he added.

The push for clarity comes amid a steady buildup of military and coast guard assets by Beijing in the South China Sea, including artificial islands in the Spratly archipelago that are equipped with missile systems within range of the Philippines.

It also comes as the Biden and Marcos administrations seek to boost their military alliance, demonstrated this year by the largest-ever US troop presence at annual war games and the Philippines almost doubling the number of its military bases that Washington can access.

The Philippines has said the agreement in bases was for its self-defense purposes.

China, however, says the pact with the United States is stoking the fire of regional tensions.

Marcos on Monday said he and Biden should discuss what exactly their alliance entails and how to manage tension with China.

"What is our partnership? What can be done to tone down or reduce rhetoric? Because there has been an exchange of heated words," he said.
 
 

World

Philippines

Seek

Specifics

Biden

US

Defense

Commitment

LBCI Next
Lessons learned from a manic March
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury

LBCI
World
02:03

Australia to prioritize long-range strike capability in defense shakeup

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

US food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:27

Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data

LBCI
World
08:25

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

LBCI
World
08:01

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023

LBCI
World
07:04

UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
World
05:21

Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app