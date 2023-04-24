News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
World
2023-04-24 | 04:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday said he will press US counterpart Joe Biden to make clear the extent of Washington's commitment to protect his country under a 1951 security pact, citing growing regional tension.
The past two Philippine administrations have urged former colonial power United States to be specific on the circumstances under which it would defend its ally under the Mutual Defense Treaty, amid fears of an increased risk of confrontation in the South China Sea.
Marcos will hold talks with Biden in Washington this weekend, a meeting the White House said would reaffirm its "ironclad commitments to the defense of the Philippines".
"It (the treaty) needs to adjust because of the changes in the situation we are facing in the South China Sea, Taiwan, North Korea," Marcos said in a radio interview.
"The situation is heating up," he added.
The push for clarity comes amid a steady buildup of military and coast guard assets by Beijing in the South China Sea, including artificial islands in the Spratly archipelago that are equipped with missile systems within range of the Philippines.
It also comes as the Biden and Marcos administrations seek to boost their military alliance, demonstrated this year by the largest-ever US troop presence at annual war games and the Philippines almost doubling the number of its military bases that Washington can access.
The Philippines has said the agreement in bases was for its self-defense purposes.
China, however, says the pact with the United States is stoking the fire of regional tensions.
Marcos on Monday said he and Biden should discuss what exactly their alliance entails and how to manage tension with China.
"What is our partnership? What can be done to tone down or reduce rhetoric? Because there has been an exchange of heated words," he said.
Reuters
World
Philippines
Seek
Specifics
Biden
US
Defense
Commitment
Next
Lessons learned from a manic March
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury
World
2023-04-05
Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury
0
World
02:03
Australia to prioritize long-range strike capability in defense shakeup
World
02:03
Australia to prioritize long-range strike capability in defense shakeup
0
World
2023-04-21
US food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts
World
2023-04-21
US food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts
0
World
2023-04-21
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
World
2023-04-21
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
0
World
08:25
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
World
08:25
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
0
World
08:01
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
World
08:01
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
0
World
07:04
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard
World
07:04
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
0
World
05:21
Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan
World
05:21
Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
8
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store