Ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe to testify in May after appeal dropped

World
2023-04-24 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe to testify in May after appeal dropped
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe to testify in May after appeal dropped

A former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal probe into former US President Donald Trump will go ahead with testimony in May before a congressional committee after an effort to block his appearance was dropped, the panel said on Friday.
Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz will testify May 12, a spokesperson for the chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee said.

The committee subpoenaed him in connection with the probe that led to Trump becoming the first ex-president to be criminally charged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, sued Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the committee, to block the subpoena.

On Friday, both sides said the appeal had been dropped, paving the way for the deposition to take place.

"We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe," a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney said.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential nominating campaign, pleaded not guilty on April 4 to 34 felony charges. They related to a hush money payment before the 2016 election to a porn star to prevent her from discussing a sexual encounter she said they had. He denies the liaison took place.

 
 

World

Prosecutor

New York

Trump

Probe

Testify

Appeal

Dropped

US

LBCI Next
Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan
Lessons learned from a manic March
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Trump hush-money probe expected to resume in New York grand jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-08

French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:27

Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data

LBCI
World
08:25

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

LBCI
World
08:01

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023

LBCI
World
07:04

UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
World
05:21

Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app