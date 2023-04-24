News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kenya opposition says it will resume protests on May 2
World
2023-04-24 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kenya opposition says it will resume protests on May 2
Kenya's main opposition party said on Monday it will resume protests over high living costs and alleged election fraud because of what it called the government's lack of commitment to talks.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga halted nationwide demonstrations in early April after an appeal from President William Ruto, who agreed to talks and to reform the election commission - one of the opposition's main demands.
Thousands had taken to the streets in three marches which were marred by clashes between protesters and police. Rights groups called for calm, fearing an eruption of ethnically charged violence.
Last week, Odinga's Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) party said protests would resume after Islam's holy month of Ramadan, which concluded on Friday, if no progress had been made in talks.
"Today we have come to the conclusion that as we had feared, the commitment is lacking on the part of Kenya Kwanza," Azimio said in a statement on Monday, referring to Ruto's ruling Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) party.
There was no immediate comment from Ruto or his party. On Sunday, Ruto condemned Odinga's threats to resume protests and asked Azimio to give him time to turn around the economy.
The protesters have accused Ruto of mismanagement, while his supporters have accused Odinga of using anger over rising prices, a global phenomenon, to press for political concessions and a possible role in government.
The government has also insisted last year's national elections were fair.
Azimio said it remained committed to dialogue, but it accused the government of failing to bring down the cost of flour, fuel, electricity and school fees and objected to the make-up of Kenya Kwanza's negotiating team.
The next protest on May 2 would be confined to the capital Nairobi, Azimio said.
Reuters
World
Kenya
Opposition
Resume
Protests
Police
Government
Next
Britain sanctions Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders
Russia urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to comply with ceasefire agreement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says protests on despite police ban
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says protests on despite police ban
0
World
2023-04-03
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
World
2023-04-03
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
0
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
0
World
2023-03-20
Kenyan opposition politicians arrested, tear gassed during protests
World
2023-03-20
Kenyan opposition politicians arrested, tear gassed during protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
0
World
08:25
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
World
08:25
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
0
World
08:01
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
World
08:01
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
0
World
07:04
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard
World
07:04
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
8
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store