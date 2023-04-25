UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News

World
2023-04-25 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK&#39;s Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News

Great Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to leverage the UK’s improved relationship with the European Union into a deal to make it easier for Britons to travel to the bloc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
 
 
 

World

UK

EU

Sunak

Brexit

LBCI Next
North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland deal with EU

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:10

Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says

LBCI
World
07:10

Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'

LBCI
World
07:03

Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets

LBCI
World
06:49

UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app