UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News
World
2023-04-25 | 02:23
UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News
Great Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to leverage the UK's improved relationship with the European Union into a deal to make it easier for Britons to travel to the bloc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters
World
UK
EU
Sunak
Brexit
