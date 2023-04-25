News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK borrowing remains "eye-watering" despite beating forecast
World
2023-04-25 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK borrowing remains "eye-watering" despite beating forecast
Government support for household and business energy bills swelled Britain's budget deficit for the 2022/23 financial year to its fourth-highest on record, but it was still smaller than official forecasters predicted, data showed on Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported borrowing of 139.2 billion pounds for the fiscal year that ended in March, or 5.5 percent of gross domestic product - up from 121.1 billion pounds in 2021/22, or 5.2 percent of GDP.
Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - whose forecasts are used by the government - said borrowing for the last financial year would be 152.4 billion pounds, or 6.1 percent of economic output, before dropping to 5.1 percent in 2023/24.
Overall the figures chimed with other readings of Britain's economy that point to a slightly better-than-expected performance in recent months, even if the overall picture remains one of largely stagnant activity and high inflation.
In response to the data, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain had borrowed "eye-watering" sums to support the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy price shock stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Hunt is under pressure from lawmakers in his Conservative Party to cut taxes before an election expected in 2024 while public sector worker unions are pushing for higher pay increases to offset the impact of inflation's surge above 10 percent.
A new assessment of the value of student loans was a big factor behind a cut in estimated borrowing of 14.6 billion pounds over the 11 months to February, the ONS said.
An ONS official said the government's total energy bill subsidies cost about 8 billion pounds in March, taking the six-month total cost to 41.2 billion pounds.
In March alone, the government borrowed 21.5 billion pounds ($26.9 billion) in March, slightly more than the 20 billion pound consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.
Samuel Tombs, an economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the better-than-expected fiscal performance would likely carry over into the current financial year as the economy now looks likely to grow rather than contract in 2023.
"We doubt, however, that public borrowing will fall to the low levels in the medium term predicted by the OBR last month. The OBR is excessively upbeat about the economy’s medium-term economic outlook," Tombs said.
The ONS said the full-year estimate for 2022/23 borrowing did not represent final data and would be revised.
Reuters
World
UK
Borrowing
Remains
Eye- Watering
Despite
Beating
Forecast
Next
First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than $100 billion as it explores options
Zelensky slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-18
UK unemployment edges up but pay growth beats forecasts
World
2023-04-18
UK unemployment edges up but pay growth beats forecasts
0
World
2023-03-22
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
2023-03-22
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
World
2023-02-23
Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukrainian city Kherson refuse to leave
World
2023-02-23
Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukrainian city Kherson refuse to leave
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Ferrari revs up for "even stronger 2023" after beating forecasts in Q4
Variety
2023-02-02
Ferrari revs up for "even stronger 2023" after beating forecasts in Q4
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
0
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
0
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
0
World
07:03
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
World
07:03
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Sports
2023-03-09
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
0
World
2023-04-10
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
World
2023-04-10
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
0
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
7
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
8
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store