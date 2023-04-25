Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan

World
2023-04-25 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain begins &#39;large-scale&#39; evacuation of its nationals from Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan

The British government said it had launched a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from Sudan on Tuesday, after the North African country's warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

Britain said military flights would depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, and would be open to those with British passports. Priority will be given to family groups with children, the elderly and individuals with medical conditions.

"The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter. "I pay tribute to the British Armed Forces, diplomats and Border Force staff."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the government had started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.

On Monday, the government estimated around 4,000 British nationals were in Sudan and armed forces minister James Heappey said there was a military team in the east of the country doing reconnaissance on possible options for helping Britons leave.

The Foreign Office said on Tuesday British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they were called, and warned the situation remained volatile, meaning the ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

The British armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan on Saturday and the government had come under criticism from British citizens still stuck there that they were not doing enough to help others get out.

Britain said it was working with its international partners to arrange the departure and would also continue to look at other potential options for helping British nationals leave Sudan.



Reuters
 

World

Britain

Large

Scale

Evacuation

Nationals

Sudan

UK

LBCI Next
Germany invites Chinese premier for talks in June – source
Ukraine evacuates 138 civilians from Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:30

Ukraine evacuates 138 civilians from Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Lebanese-Saudi Business Council thanks KSA's assistance in Lebanese evacuation from Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:15

Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal

LBCI
World
08:10

Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says

LBCI
World
07:10

Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'

LBCI
World
07:03

Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:00

A patient at the Saint Joseph hospital Dawra urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 71-152153

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-17

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-09

Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app