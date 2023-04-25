News
WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized
2023-04-25 | 06:11
The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan said on Tuesday there was a "high risk of biological hazard" after one of the sides in the Sudan fighting seized a laboratory.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said that at least 459 people had been killed in fighting in Sudan and 4,072 injured.

Reuters
