WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized

2023-04-25 | 06:11
WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized
WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan said on Tuesday there was a "high risk of biological hazard" after one of the sides in the Sudan fighting seized a laboratory.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said that at least 459 people had been killed in fighting in Sudan and 4,072 injured.
 
 

