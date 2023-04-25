Biden, 80, makes 2024 presidential run official: "Let's finish this job"

World
2023-04-25 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden, 80, makes 2024 presidential run official: &quot;Let&#39;s finish this job&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Biden, 80, makes 2024 presidential run official: "Let's finish this job"

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest US president ever, another four years in office.

Biden made his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team, in which he declares it is his job to defend American democracy. It opens with imagery from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
 
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."

"Let's finish this job. I know we can," he said.

Biden described Republican platforms as threats to American freedom, vowing to fight efforts to limit women's healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books, while blasting "MAGA extremists." MAGA is the acronym for the "Make America Great Again" political slogan of Trump, who may well be Biden's Republican opponent in the November 2024 election.
 
In the two years since he took over from Trump, Biden won Congress’ approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure, and oversaw the lowest levels of unemployment since 1969, although a 40-year high in inflation has marred his economic record.

Biden’s age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, which faces a tough election map to hold the Senate in 2024 and is the minority in the House of Representatives now.

Biden’s approval ratings were stuck at just 39 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on April 19 and there are steep concerns about his age among some Americans; he would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term, almost a decade higher than the average US male's life expectancy.

Doctors declared Biden, who does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week, "fit for duty" after an examination in February. The White House says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough for the rigors of the job.
 
Biden will be joined in his 2024 quest by his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

TRUMP MATCHUP AGAIN?
 
Biden's entry into the race follows Trump's announcement in November that he would seek a second term after losing the 2020 contest to Biden.

Biden, running as an incumbent, is unlikely to face much competition from inside his party. No senior Democrats have shown signs of challenging him and he has compiled a board of rising-star Democrats to advise his campaign, including governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

Potential and declared Republican presidential candidates have begun framing the 2024 election around cutting back government spending amid still-high inflation, restricting abortion, crime in Democratic-run cities and illegal immigration.

The two leading Republican contenders, Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, want to limit the access of trans children to sports teams and gender-affirming medical care, and restrict how schools teach LGBTQ+ issues and America's history of slavery and racial disparities.

NOT A 2020 RECAP
 
Biden ran a mostly virtual campaign to defeat Trump in the 2020 election as COVID raged, saying he sought to unify the country, rebuild the economy, and better control the virus.

With pandemic restrictions mostly over in the United States, the 2024 race is likely to be a much different, more physical affair.

After losing by 7 million votes to Biden in 2020, Trump refused to concede defeat, falsely claiming that there had been widespread electoral fraud.

His supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, in support of his claims but they failed to halt certification by Congress of Biden's win.

Biden's campaign video suggests he plans to remind voters of these actions, while lauding his handling of the economic recovery from the pandemic slump, especially the strength of the labor market.

Other Biden themes may include strong US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and what the White House says are Republican plans to unravel federal healthcare and programs popular with older voters.

This summer, Biden is challenging Republicans to find common ground on raising the US debt ceiling before the country goes into default in a matter of months.

Fifty-nine percent of Democrats polled by Reuters/Ipsos in February said the phrase "Joe Biden is too old to work in government" describes the president.
 

World

Joe Biden

Campaign

2024

Election

Presidential

Run

Official

LBCI Next
Mitsubishi Motors takes one-time $78 mln hit from China woes
WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Montenegro run-off presidential election under way

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Tethered together, Biden and Harris move toward 2024 re-election run

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:15

Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal

LBCI
World
08:10

Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says

LBCI
World
07:10

Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'

LBCI
World
07:03

Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:00

A patient at the Saint Joseph hospital Dawra urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 71-152153

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-17

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-09

Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app