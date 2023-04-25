News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
World
2023-04-25 | 07:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
Global diesel margins have slumped by about half since February, dragging on refiners' profits, as Russian exports continue despite sanctions, helping output from China and India reach all-time highs in March.
Western sanctions and price caps on Russian crude and oil products introduced in December and February had been expected to tighten oil supplies globally.
However, Russia continues to ship out low-cost oil, enabling its biggest clients - India and China - to boost their refining output and exports. Russian oil products, meanwhile, are being sent in high volumes to oil hubs to be stored and re-exported worldwide.
In addition, several new refining complexes are coming online this year in the Middle East and China, churning out more oil products for export and further depressing refining margins.
India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), operator of the world's largest refining complex, said in its earnings call on Friday gasoil margins dropped as Russian diesel supplies have remained firm, while an unusually mild winter in Europe led to a build-up in inventories.
Demand for gasoil to replace natural gas in power generation has also fallen after spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices eased from all-time highs, the company said.
Benchmark European diesel barge refining margins drifted to their lowest since February 2022 last week to about $13.70 a barrel, according to Reuters assessments, pressured by high import volumes and the restart of French refineries after labor-related strikes.
Similarly, Asian gasoil margins have fallen by 31% in April to the lowest since January 2022 at about $14 a barrel last week because of high inventories and as the arbitrage window to Europe has been shut for months.
Profit on processing a barrel of Brent crude at a typical European refinery has plunged by about 71% to the lowest since January last year to $3.56 a barrel in April, while refining profit margins in Asia are down by around 57% to $2.54 a barrel in the month.
Reuters
World
Refinery
Russian
Russia
Oil
Next
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
Poland will receive almost zero Russian oil in Feb-March, PM says
World
2023-02-28
Poland will receive almost zero Russian oil in Feb-March, PM says
0
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
0
World
04:13
Zelensky slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum
World
04:13
Zelensky slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum
0
World
2023-04-22
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
World
2023-04-22
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
0
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
0
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
0
World
06:49
UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round
World
06:49
UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
0
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
0
World
05:19
First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than $100 billion as it explores options
World
05:19
First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than $100 billion as it explores options
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
6
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
8
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store