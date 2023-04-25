News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
2023-04-25 | 12:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
In 2023, we may witness a significant shift towards the end of the unilateralism that has dominated for decades, with the possibility of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) expanding its membership.
The BRICS was founded in 2006 and aimed to increase economic relations among its members using local currencies, thereby reducing dependence on the US dollar and its global dominance. The group comprises approximately 42% of the world's population.
According to Bloomberg, 19 countries are interested in joining the BRICS, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, Argentina, and Indonesia. These countries' applications will be considered at the next BRICS summit in June.
Observers believed that this move reflects the desire of these countries to become more independent from the unipolar world system and to engage in an economic confrontation with the US and the West.
The most striking factor in the BRICS expansion is its surpassing, for the first time, the Group of Seven (G7) countries, the most advanced economies in the world, with the BRICS contribution to the global economy reaching 31.5% compared to 30.7% for the G7, according to Bloomberg.
Moreover, the latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggest that China, the world's second-largest economy, will be the largest contributor to global economic growth until 2028, with a share of approximately 23% of total growth compared to 11% for the United States, the world's largest economy.
China's economic dominance is being reinforced by the success of its currency, which is replacing the dollar as the most traded currency in countries such as Russia. This trend is also being followed by other countries, such as Brazil, whose president recently called for an end to the dollar's dominance globally.
However, the ambitions of the BRICS countries and those seeking to become part of it do not negate the following facts:
-
The US dollar is still the most widely traded currency.
-
70% of the world's population uses the greenback in daily transactions, and it dominates foreign reserves held by central banks worldwide by more than 58%.
So will this situation change soon?
Breaking Headlines
World
News Bulletin Reports
BRICS
Expansion
Economy
USD
Europe
West
US
USD
China
Chinese
Currency
Economy
Next
UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
0
World
2023-02-28
China's Communist party cautious on economy, reiterates party's leadership
World
2023-02-28
China's Communist party cautious on economy, reiterates party's leadership
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
2023-02-07
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
NextEra Energy Q1 results boosted by clean energy push
World
08:49
NextEra Energy Q1 results boosted by clean energy push
0
World
08:48
UN fears more ‘displacement’ from Sudan despite cease-fire
World
08:48
UN fears more ‘displacement’ from Sudan despite cease-fire
0
World
08:21
Russia revives fried chicken chain Rostic's after KFC owner leaves
World
08:21
Russia revives fried chicken chain Rostic's after KFC owner leaves
0
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-16
Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai
Variety
2022-12-16
Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai
0
Variety
08:16
Opera launches Opera One browser with a new tab grouping concept
Variety
08:16
Opera launches Opera One browser with a new tab grouping concept
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
0
World
2023-04-19
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
World
2023-04-19
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
4
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
5
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
6
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
7
Variety
03:56
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
Variety
03:56
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
8
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store