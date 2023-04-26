News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Portugal should apologize, confront past role in slavery
World
2023-04-26 | 03:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Portugal should apologize, confront past role in slavery
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday his country should apologize and take responsibility for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, the first time a leader of the southern European nation has suggested such a national apology.
From the 15th to the 19th century, 6 million Africans were kidnapped and forcibly transported across the Atlantic by Portuguese vessels and sold into slavery, primarily to Brazil.
But so far Portugal has rarely commented on its past and little is taught about its role in slavery in schools.
Rather, the country's colonial era, which saw countries including Angola, Mozambique, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor as well as parts of India subjected to Portuguese rule, is often perceived as a source of pride by most Portuguese.
Speaking at Portugal's annual commemoration of the 1974 "Carnation" revolution, which toppled the country's dictatorship, Rebelo de Sousa said the country should go beyond just an apology, though he did not offer up any specifics.
"Apologizing is sometimes the easiest thing to do: you apologize, turn your back, and the job is done," he said, adding the country should "assume responsibility" for its past to build a better future.
Paula Cardoso, founder of the Afrolink online platform for Black professionals in Portugal, said Rebelo de Sousa's remarks were "symbolic" but important as they brought the issue to the table.
"(But) I would have liked to hear something more concrete from the president," Cardoso told Reuters. "To have some impact, these reflections...have to be accompanied by measures and commitments."
Reparations and public policies to fight inequalities caused by Portugal's past were essential, Cardoso said.
Rebelo de Sousa made the remarks after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was in Portugal on his first visit to Europe since assuming the office, addressed the Portuguese parliament. Brazil gained independence from Portugal in 1822.
He said the colonisation of Brazil also had positive factors, such as the spread of Portuguese language and culture.
"(But) on the bad side, the exploitation of Indigenous people...slavery, the sacrifice of the interests of Brazil and Brazilians," he said.
Brazil's human rights minister, Silvio Almeida, said Rebelo de Sousa took an "extremely important" step.
"We continue to suffer in Brazil the effects of a legacy of slavery," Almeida said in a statement. "Recognising the exploitation of millions of enslaved people for more than 300 years is a step towards moving towards a less unequal society."
Europe's top human rights group previously said Portugal had do more to confront its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade in order to help fight racism and discrimination today.
Reuters
World
Portugal
Should
Apologize
Confront
Past
Slavery
Role
Next
Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent
Putin signs decree taking over Russian assets of two foreign firms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
00:21
TMC: One dead and 17 injured in 11 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
00:21
TMC: One dead and 17 injured in 11 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
0
Sports
2023-04-25
Jimmy Butler erupts for 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
Sports
2023-04-25
Jimmy Butler erupts for 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-25
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
2023-04-25
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
0
World
05:29
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
World
05:29
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
0
World
05:27
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
World
05:27
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
0
World
05:14
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
World
05:14
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
2023-04-07
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
0
World
2023-04-21
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
World
2023-04-21
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
0
Middle East
03:16
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Middle East
03:16
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
6
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
7
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
8
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store