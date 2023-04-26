Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent

World
2023-04-26 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent

Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday hiked its guiding interest rate by a half-point to 3.5 percent as the central bank tries to rein in double digit inflation.

The inflation rate, which came in at 10.6 percent in March, "is still far too high and underlying inflation has been much higher than expected during the first months of the year," the bank said in a statement. 

"The forecast indicates that the policy rate will probably be raised further by 0.25 percentage points in June or September," it added.

Inflation in Sweden peaked in December at 12.3 percent, a more than 30-year high. It slowed slightly in January to 11.7 percent before unexpectedly spiking back to 12 percent in February. 

The Riksbank noted that the slight fall in inflation in March was mostly a result of lower energy prices.

"Disregarding energy prices, inflation has been much higher than expected during the first months of the year," the bank said.

Sweden's inflation adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF) -- the figure used by the Riksbank to guide monetary policy -- was 8.0 percent in March, down from 9.4 in February.

The bank has increased the rate several times since April 2022, when it was at zero.

For 2023 as a whole, the central bank now expects the Swedish economy to contract 0.7 percent, and forecasts unadjusted inflation of 8.9 percent and rising unemployment. 
 
AFP

World

Sweden

Central

Bank

Hikes

Interest Rate

Inflation

LBCI Next
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
Portugal should apologize, confront past role in slavery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-29

Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:32

South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment

LBCI
World
05:29

US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections

LBCI
World
05:27

Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan

LBCI
World
05:14

Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-07

Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Middle East
03:16

As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Middle East
07:16

Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app