VW's Skoda aims for six electric vehicle models by 2026

World
2023-04-26 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
VW&#39;s Skoda aims for six electric vehicle models by 2026
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
VW's Skoda aims for six electric vehicle models by 2026

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of German group Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), wants to expand its electric vehicle range to six models by 2026, the company said, further boosting its ambitions in the shift to e-mobility.

The company had previously aimed to launch three new electric models but said in a Tuesday evening release it will launch four new e-vehicles and two updated models in the coming years.

The launches fall under Skoda's 5.6 billion euro ($6.16 billion) investment plan into e-mobility by 2027.

Reuters 
 

World

Skoda

Electric Vehicle

Models

Cars

LBCI Next
Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms
Sudan's army says ousted Bashir is in military hospital - statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:01

One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Kate raises $7.6 million for its electric micro-cars

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Volkswagen pumps 1B euros into China electric vehicle center

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Biden's push for electric vehicles hits deep in the heart of Texas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Variety
04:18

UniSieve’s filters use special crystals to reduce industrial emissions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app