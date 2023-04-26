Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms

World
2023-04-26 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is seeking to broaden a bill that will ban not just TikTok, but other social media applications that provide certain data to foreign adversaries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Montana lawmakers passed a bill, known as SB 419, to ban TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, from operating in the state.

TikTok as well as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, which operate mobile app stores, would face fines if they violate the ban, should the bill become law.
 
The governor's proposed language in the broader bill removes app stores from being held liable for offering such social media apps for downloading in the state, WSJ said, citing an amended draft of the bill.

TikTok is facing growing calls from some US lawmakers to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

The short-form video app has repeatedly denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.
 
The governor's office and TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 

World

Variety

Montana

TikTok

ByteDance

Governor

Broadens

Deal

Ban

Other

Social

Media

Platforms

LBCI Next
Swiss regulator aims to draw lessons from Credit Suisse debacle
VW's Skoda aims for six electric vehicle models by 2026
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-27

Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Variety
04:18

UniSieve’s filters use special crystals to reduce industrial emissions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app