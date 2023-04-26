News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
World
2023-04-26 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
A summit meant to reinvigorate talks between the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro and opposition political parties, attended by representatives from 19 countries and the European Union, produced no concrete results on Tuesday, though a further meeting was planned.
The meeting in Bogota, hosted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro with support from the United States, included Spain, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil and others.
The meeting was meant to help Maduro and the opposition restart stalled talks in Mexico focused on free elections and the possible lifting of sanctions against the government.
Some attendees "will inform President Nicolas Maduro, the opposition political parties and civil society of the results for their evaluation and comments," Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva said after the meeting, adding another summit will be held to continue work.
Attendees found common ground over the need for free elections and lifting of sanctions parallel to agreements between the two sides, he said.
Petro met over the weekend with representatives from the Unitary Platform alliance, which represents some of Venezuela's opposition. Neither the opposition nor the government participated directly in the summit.
The Mexico talks, held briefly last year and in 2021, are supposed to provide a roadmap out of the long-running crisis.
The Biden administration has no desire to maintain sanctions into perpetuity, deputy national security advisor Jon Finer told journalists, reiterating it would take concrete steps toward elections for them to be lifted.
"It is about taking real, measurable, concrete steps in the direction of democracy," he said.
The opposition contends that ruling party control of the electoral authority impedes transparent elections.
The government and the opposition last year signed a deal to create a UN-administrated humanitarian fund with frozen assets held in the international financial system.
But slow establishment of the fund and other delays caused by a change in opposition leadership have created impatience towards US bureaucracy among the opposition and Maduro.
Venezuela's government reiterated the need for "unilateral, illegal and damaging" sanctions to be lifted in a statement published via Twitter by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.
Venezuela's return to talks will follow the creation of the UN-administered fund, as well as the release of Maduro ally Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who is in US custody, the statement added.
Former opposition leader Juan Guaido flew to Miami overnight after Colombia opened a process against him for irregular migration.
Reuters
World
US
EU
Latin America
Countries
Meet
Encourage
Venezuela
Elections
Next
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-01
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
World
2023-03-01
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-13
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-13
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
0
Variety
06:26
Three iconic paintings return to Sursock Museum after restoration
Variety
06:26
Three iconic paintings return to Sursock Museum after restoration
0
World
04:19
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
World
04:19
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
0
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
0
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
0
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people
0
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store