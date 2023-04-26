News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
World
2023-04-26 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
Tokyo Gas (9531.T) hailed the agreement by the Group of Seven rich nation on natural gas investment as it posted a record net profit for the 2022/23 fiscal year on the back of stronger LNG prices, though it warned of a drop in earnings for this year.
Japan hosted a G7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment earlier this month in Sapporo, which agreed that investment in the gas sector can be appropriate - if in line with climate goals - to help address global energy shortfalls.
"The G7 agreement provided some positive factors for us," chief financial officer Hirofumi Sato told a briefing, noting the recognition of the usefulness of synthetic fuels as an example.
"It is also very significant that they agreed a certain level of investment for gas is necessary," he said, adding that Japan's major buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plans to keep investing in gas infrastructure in Asia and US shale gas upstream assets.
Tokyo Gas has LNG and other energy assets globally which helps it to diversify revenue and supply sources as Japan needs to import nearly all its energy resources.
Its net profit grew to a record 281 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in the year ended on March 31 from 96 billion yen a year earlier, supported by higher LNG sales prices and the yen's depreciation against the US dollar.
LNG prices surged to a record in August 2022 after Russia curtailed natural gas supplies to Europe in response to sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.
However, for the year ahead, Japan's top city gas supplier predicted a 64% fall in profit to 100 billion yen on weaker city gas sale volumes and lower electricity sales.
The forecast was based on an assumption it will keep holding its gas assets in Australia which it plans to sell, Sato said, adding it was taking time to coordinate with stakeholders of the projects and it was not clear when a deal could close.
Tokyo Gas plans to keep its full-year dividend payment unchanged at 65 yen per share for this year and buy back up to 12.2% of its shares worth 113 billion yen.
Reuters
World
Tokyo Gas
Gas
Tokyo
Japan
G7
Decision
Profit
Japanese
Next
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-21
Biden urged to deliver 'historic' arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
World
2023-04-21
Biden urged to deliver 'historic' arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
0
World
2023-04-17
Attack in Japan raises alarm about VIP security weeks before G7 summit
World
2023-04-17
Attack in Japan raises alarm about VIP security weeks before G7 summit
0
World
2023-04-15
G7 needs to help emerging countries in reducing emissions, Japan's Nishimura says
World
2023-04-15
G7 needs to help emerging countries in reducing emissions, Japan's Nishimura says
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa
Variety
2023-04-12
Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
0
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
0
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
0
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people
0
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store