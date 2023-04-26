Taiwan drills to focus on piercing blockade, get 'Five Eyes' intelligence link

World
2023-04-26 | 05:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taiwan drills to focus on piercing blockade, get &#39;Five Eyes&#39; intelligence link
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Taiwan drills to focus on piercing blockade, get 'Five Eyes' intelligence link

Taiwan's annual military drills this year take into account China's recent war games and focus on breaking a blockade, the defense ministry said on Wednesday, as a senior security official said Taiwan now had a "Five Eyes" intelligence link.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military pressure in the past three years to try to assert its sovereignty claim.
 
China practiced precision strikes and blockades in drills around the island this month staged after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Taiwan's defense ministry said the "Han Kuang" exercises would be split into two parts - tabletop drills from May 15 to 19, and forces mobilized from July 24 to 28 in live-fire exercises.

The focus will be on combat forces "preservation" and "maritime interception", it said.
 
That will include using civilian airports and dispersing air assets, as well as disguising forces on the ground, the ministry added.

The naval element will integrate sea, air and land forces to attack enemy forces and amphibious assault ships, and to protect sea lanes and counter blockade efforts, it said.

"Of course our drills are based on the threat of the communists invading Taiwan and its recent military exercises around Taiwan," the ministry's combat planning chief, General Lin Wen-huang, told a news conference.

Beijing has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and has vowed to defend its freedom and democracy.

In view of the rising threat level from China, Taiwan has sought closer security co-operation with the United States and its allies.
 
Taking lawmaker questions in parliament on Wednesday, Tsai Ming-yen, the director-general of Taiwan's National Security Bureau said it had upgraded its computers to exchange real-time intelligence with the "Five Eyes" alliance of the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

"We can connect with the 'Five Eyes' alliance through a confidential system," he said, without giving details.

'STRONG NAVY'
 
Last week China's navy put out a slickly produced video to celebrate its 74th anniversary, showing the Shandong aircraft carrier and new amphibious assault ships simulating an attack and landing somewhere in "Western Pacific waters", suggesting it was planning a Taiwan contingency.

"It takes a strong navy to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday, when asked what message the video sent.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities and Taiwan independence separatist forces are trying to collude with external forces, but there's no chance of splitting the country," she said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

Taiwan is trying to boost its defensive capabilities by investing in new equipment such as long-range missiles and drones and by extending compulsory military service to one year.

Although Taiwan's military is generally well-trained and well-equipped with mostly US-made hardware, China has huge numerical superiority and is adding advanced equipment such as stealth fighters.

Taiwan's domestic security chief Tsai told reporters China was using new "cognitive warfare" methods, such as artificial intelligence applications, to try to sway public opinion and spread fake news ahead of January's presidential elections.

"We need to continue paying attention to what they are up to during the election process," he said.
 

World

Taiwan

Drills

Focus

Piercing

Blockade

Five Eyes

Intelligence

Link

LBCI Next
India's top carmaker Maruti beats Q4 profit view on strong demand, higher margins
Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Taiwan president pledges to strengthen military as Chinese drills ebb

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people

LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app