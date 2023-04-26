Japan's Honda Motor in strategic collaboration deal with TSMC

World
2023-04-26 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan&#39;s Honda Motor in strategic collaboration deal with TSMC
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan's Honda Motor in strategic collaboration deal with TSMC

Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Wednesday it had struck a strategic collaboration agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW) as part of efforts to secure a stable supply of semiconductors.

Japanese automakers have struggled to completely shake off the hit from tight global chip and parts supply during the pandemic, though constraints have eased.

Honda will build direct relationships with chip producers for the long-term stable supply of chips, Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe said at a news conference where he gave an update about the automaker's business strategy.

"Honda will work closely together with Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor makers and move forward with drastic steps," Mibe said, adding it had reached a basic agreement on strategic collaboration with TSMC.

"In the past, there were probably almost no direct discussions between automakers, including Honda, and semiconductor manufacturers," he said.

The company expected to start seeing an impact from the tie-up with TSMC from the 2025 financial year, Chief Operating Officer Shinji Aoyama said.

The deal included sharing information about production and parts supply with a focus on securing integrated circuits and other parts, he said.

Honda also said it planned to release a mid- to large-size electric vehicle (EV) model in the United States in 2025 built with the company's new "electric and electronic" architecture platform.

It stuck to its aim of making EVs and fuel cells represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040, and said it planned to introduce four new EV models in Japan by 2026.

The company is considering boosting revenue from EVs by charging for software and digital services, Mibe said.

"I don't think things are as simple as they used to be where we can just increase the number of units to grow profits," said Mibe, without giving further details.

Reuters 
 

World

Japan

Japanese

Honda

Motor

Collaboration

Deal

TSMC

LBCI Next
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
US, South Korea pledge cooperation on potential use of nuclear arms – WSJ
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app