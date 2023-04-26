Russia says expels 10 Norway diplomats in retaliatory move

World
2023-04-26 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia says expels 10 Norway diplomats in retaliatory move
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Russia says expels 10 Norway diplomats in retaliatory move

Russia said on Wednesday it was expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats as a "retaliatory measure" after Norway announced it was kicking out 15 Russians.

"(Norway's ambassador to Russia) Robert Kvile was handed a note declaring 'persona non grata' 10 representatives of the Norwegian embassy in Moscow," Russia's foreign ministry said.

In mid-April, Norway announced the expulsion of 15 "intelligence officers" working at the Russian embassy in Oslo. 

"This hostile step further aggravated the situation in our bilateral relations, which are already at a critically low level," the Russian ministry said Wednesday.

The Norwegian authorities said they were notified of the expulsions.

"All our diplomats in Russia carry out normal diplomatic work. The Russian authorities know this well," said foreign ministry spokesperson Ragnhild Simenstad.

Norwegian intelligence services regularly point to Russia and China as the main espionage threats to the Nordic country, which is a member of NATO and shares a 198-kilometre (123-mile) border with Russia in the Arctic.
 
AFP

World

Russia

Expels

Ten

Norway

Top

Diplomats

Retaliatory

Move

LBCI Next
Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence
China's Xi held call with Ukraine's Zelensky
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Russia says it will move to stop further incursions after incident near Ukraine border

LBCI
World
07:49

Kremlin: seizure of Western assets is retaliatory move, could be expanded

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Russia responds in kind to mass expulsion of its Berlin diplomats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app