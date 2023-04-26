Kremlin: seizure of Western assets is retaliatory move, could be expanded

World
2023-04-26 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kremlin: seizure of Western assets is retaliatory move, could be expanded
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin: seizure of Western assets is retaliatory move, could be expanded

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Moscow's move to take temporary control of the assets of Finnish energy group Fortum <FORTUM. HE> and its former German subsidiary Uniper (UN01.DE) was in retaliation for what it called the illegal seizure of Russian assets abroad.

President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of the two European state-owned energy firms.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the decree did not concern ownership, just the power to manage the assets. He said the measure could be expanded to other assets if necessary.

"The decree adopted is a response to the aggressive actions of unfriendly countries," Peskov said. "This initiative mirrors the attitude of Western governments towards foreign assets of Russian companies."

Putin's decree "does not deal with property issues and does not deprive the owners of their assets because the external management is temporary and only means that the original owner no longer has the right to make management decisions," he said.

Peskov added, without elaborating, that there were "a number of other nuances".

The list of enterprises taken under external control "can of course be expanded", Peskov said.

"The main purpose of the decree is to form a compensation fund for the possible application of reciprocal measures in response to the illegal expropriation of Russian assets abroad," he said.



Reuters
 

World

Kremlin

Seizure

Western

Assets

Retaliatory

Move

Expanded

Russia

LBCI Next
Kremlin warns it could widen foreign company asset seizures
Iran upholds German dual national's death sentence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:47

Russia says expels 10 Norway diplomats in retaliatory move

LBCI
World
07:33

Kremlin warns of more asset seizures after move against Fortum and Uniper

LBCI
World
07:58

Kremlin warns it could widen foreign company asset seizures

LBCI
World
03:20

Putin signs decree taking over Russian assets of two foreign firms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:37

'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app