News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU unveils reforms for cheaper drugs and to avoid shortages
World
2023-04-26 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU unveils reforms for cheaper drugs and to avoid shortages
The EU on Wednesday unveiled a long-awaited proposed reform of legislation governing pharmaceutical drugs to make them cheaper, prevent shortages and boost new antibiotic production.
"Over the last decade, reports of medicines shortages, including of antibiotics, have skyrocketed to the tens of thousands," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference presenting the recommendations.
The biggest reform of its kind in two decades was in part informed by Brussels' concerted action during the Covid pandemic that underscored the benefits of less-burdensome procedures, greater transparency and joint measures.
Kyriakides said that, under the proposal, "companies will have to notify potential shortages earlier and have shortage prevention plans for their medicines".
By the end of this year, Brussels plans to draw up a list of critical medicines that will need to be stocked up by manufacturers.
The pharmaceutical industry intensively lobbied ahead of the presentation of the proposals, which had been pushed back several times.
A leak in February of a draft version of them sparked criticism from companies worried that the exclusive period they had over selling new drugs could be shortened from 10 years to eight.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations warned against steps that could constrain innovation.
While the European Commission aims to bring down the cost of medicines, notably by having more generic drugs on the market, it doesn't have the power to set prices in the European Union.
That is the prerogative of national governments who negotiate with pharmaceutical groups.
- Drug voucher proposal -
Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said that, currently, the bigger EU member states had the clout to get certain drugs faster than smaller ones.
"We want our citizens all over the European Union to have the same level of access to drugs," he said.
He also said the EU carried out "the biggest ever vaccination program in the history of mankind" to combat COVID, which showed the benefit of Brussels having more say over broad health issues in the 27-nation bloc.
However, a senior commission official admitted that the proposals would not by themselves entirely address the problem of drug shortages, which result from multiple factors, including that essential ingredients are sourced from China and India.
A parallel policy push by Brussels to secure its own raw materials and to bring in more industrial production to Europe is meant to tackle that last issue.
- Antibiotic resistance -
Another key challenge is increasing microbial resistance to existing antibiotics, which each year leads to 35,000 deaths in the EU.
Because antibiotics are meant to be taken in moderate, defined doses they are less lucrative to pharmaceutical companies than blockbuster drugs.
To address that problem, the commission is looking at introducing transferable vouchers that would allow a company coming up with a new, effective antibiotic to apply a lengthened period of exclusivity to another, more profitable drug, or to sell that right to another company.
Around half the EU member states, including France, Belgium and the Netherlands, are wary of that idea though, worried it would weigh on national health systems.
The European Consumer Organization has also come out against that proposal.
"But so far, no one has proposed a better system," said one EU lawmaker, Peter Liese, also a medical doctor considered close to the pharmaceutical industry position.
He said that virtually no new antibiotic had been produced in 20 years. On this issue and others the commission is proposing, "innovation-friendly regulation is indispensable," he said.
The commission also wants a leaner approval process to get new drugs to market faster, as happened with COVID vaccines.
AFP
World
EU
European Union
Unveils
Reforms
Cheaper
Drugs
Avoid
Shortages
Next
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap 'finalized'
UK warns China secrecy over military expansion risks 'tragic miscalculation'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-13
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
World
2023-04-13
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
0
World
2023-04-07
Britain unveils research funding program as backup to EU's Horizon
World
2023-04-07
Britain unveils research funding program as backup to EU's Horizon
0
World
2023-04-05
Canadian dollar seen up in one year if economy avoids hard landing: Reuters poll
World
2023-04-05
Canadian dollar seen up in one year if economy avoids hard landing: Reuters poll
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
0
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
0
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
0
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
0
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store