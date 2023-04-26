'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

World
2023-04-26 | 08:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Cut-throat competition&#39; fuels misery in India&#39;s crowded cities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities

Every morning and evening -- and for several hours in between -- tens of millions of Indians sit idle on gridlocked highways and hang from the sides of packed passenger trains in what is becoming the world's most populous nation.

For those living cheek-by-jowl in the country's sprawling megacities, the thought of cohabiting with even more people is no cause for cheer.

The United Nations said Monday that India -- already boasting 1.43 billion people -- would this week overtake China to earn the distinction of being home to more humans than any other country on the planet.

India is projected to see an explosion in its urban population in the coming decades, with over 270 million more people forecast to live in its cities by 2040. 

But congestion and overcrowding are already perennial sources of frustration for their inhabitants. 

"The roads are choked with vehicles, so you spend hours in traffic jams," Satish Manchanda, a mobile phone shop owner in the capital New Delhi, told AFP before embarking on his evening commute.

Manchanda and millions of others spend hours each day travelling to and from homes on the outskirts of cities already struggling with water shortages, pollution and packed slums.

About 70 percent of the billions of liters of sewage produced in urban centers every day goes untreated, a government report said in 2021.

New Delhi, home to 20 million people, is cloaked in toxic air pollution every winter that caused almost 17,500 premature deaths in 2019, according to a study in the Lancet medical journal.

Indian cities also face huge challenges in providing electricity, housing, services and jobs for their growing populations. 

Banker Sonam Vardan bemoaned the "cut-throat competition" in her career and the seemingly endless fights that accompany her daily life in New Delhi.

"Population is growing, so is competition, which means lots of struggle," she told AFP, cataloguing her constant battles against rival job applicants, other parents and motorists who were all vying for their share of the same limited resources.

"There's also a struggle for admission of children in schools," she added. "There are limited seats, but so many children."
 
AFP

World

Cut

Throat

Competition

Fuels

Misery

India

Crowded

Cities

LBCI Next
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Dark summer nights: India faces high risks of power cuts after years of coal, hydro power neglect

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

LBCI
Variety
07:24

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts

LBCI
World
08:43

Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

LBCI
World
08:29

Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app