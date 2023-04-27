News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump loses appeal to block Pence's testimony in Jan 6 probe - CNN
World
2023-04-27 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Trump loses appeal to block Pence's testimony in Jan 6 probe - CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has lost an appeal to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in the special counsel probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Trump lawyers filed the appeal after a ruling related to the Justice Department investigation of efforts to undermine the election that Trump, a Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
However, Pence disclosed that he would not appeal a judge's ruling that requires him to testify to a federal grand jury about conversations he had with Trump leading up to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The unanimous decision, from the judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas on the DC circuit Court of Appeals, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night, CNN said.
A representative for Pence had no comment. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
World
Trump
US
Pence
Next
Russians pound frontline positions in Bakhmut, Ukraine military says
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-26
Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts
World
2023-04-26
Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts
0
World
2023-04-25
Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape
World
2023-04-25
Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape
0
World
2023-04-12
Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China
World
2023-04-12
Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China
0
World
2023-04-12
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
World
2023-04-12
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
0
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
0
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
0
World
08:10
UK curbs nurses' strike after taking legal action against union
World
08:10
UK curbs nurses' strike after taking legal action against union
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-15
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
2023-03-15
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
0
World
2023-04-17
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
World
2023-04-17
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
0
Variety
03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Variety
03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store