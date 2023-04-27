Mexican president says he blacked out due to COVID-19, now OK

2023-04-27 | 04:06
Mexican president says he blacked out due to COVID-19, now OK
2min
Mexican president says he blacked out due to COVID-19, now OK

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video message posted on Wednesday that he briefly blacked out in a meeting in Yucatan state this past Sunday due to complications with a COVID-19 infection and was flown to Mexico City for treatment.

He said his heart and brain were not affected, contrary to widely circulated rumors about his health, by his third known bout with the illness. Local media and people on social media had said Lopez Obrador may have had a heart attack or a stroke.
Lopez Obrador, who has still not resumed official duties, said in the video posted on YouTube that he was meeting with military officials and public servants in the city of Merida to discuss progress on the Mayan Train project when he blacked out due to a drop in his blood pressure.

"I kind of fell asleep, it was a kind of dizziness," Lopez Obrador said on the video. "The doctors came immediately and treated me. I did not lose consciousness, I did have that temporary blackout situation."

He refused to be taken to a hospital nearby, he said.
The 69-year-old leader had a serious heart attack in 2013.

Lopez Obrador said he was doing well and keeping busy writing speeches ahead of upcoming events. He did not say when he planned on resuming official activities.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said the president may return as soon as this week.
 
 

World

Mexico

Covid19

