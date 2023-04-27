News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil prices find some support after heavy losses on US recession fears
World
2023-04-27 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Oil prices find some support after heavy losses on US recession fears
Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions driven by fears of a US recession and an increase in Russian oil exports which dulled the impact of OPEC production cuts.
Brent crude was trading at $78.01 a barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.4 percent as of 0627 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 21 cents or 0.3 percent to trade at $74.51.
Oil prices dropped almost 4 percent on Wednesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories.
As of Wednesday's close, Brent is down 4.9 percent for the week while WTI has lost 4.6 percent.
"Crude prices remain heavy following the plunge below the $80 level as too much demand destruction hit the US economic outlook," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, adding that the OPEC was right to cut output earlier this month.
"Oil is trying to find a floor and the only thing that could provide some support is technical buying," Moya said.
New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment likely pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.
OPEC's share of India's oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to its lowest in at least 22 years as its intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia's Urals oil.
Oil loading from Russia's western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow's pledge to cut output.
Reuters
World
Oil
OPEC
US
Recession
Fears
Prices
Support
After
Heavy
Losses
Next
Renewed air strikes rock Sudan truce
Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-06
Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears
World
2023-04-06
Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears
0
World
2023-03-11
Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls
World
2023-03-11
Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls
0
World
2023-04-15
US regulator calls for greater scrutiny of hedge funds after bond turmoil - FT
World
2023-04-15
US regulator calls for greater scrutiny of hedge funds after bond turmoil - FT
0
World
2023-04-13
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
World
2023-04-13
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
0
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
0
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
0
World
08:10
UK curbs nurses' strike after taking legal action against union
World
08:10
UK curbs nurses' strike after taking legal action against union
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-28
Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid severe drought
Middle East
2023-03-28
Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid severe drought
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
0
Middle East
2023-03-06
Turks ask how a boom town came crashing down in quake
Middle East
2023-03-06
Turks ask how a boom town came crashing down in quake
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store