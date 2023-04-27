Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest

World
2023-04-27 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest

Poland on Thursday said it was inspecting the remains of an aerial military object found near the northern city of Bydgoszcz which local media said was a missile with Cyrillic writing.

"In addition to prosecutors, military experts, police, gendarmes and representatives of SKW (Poland's military counter-intelligence agency) are at the scene," Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Twitter.

It landed in a wood "a dozen or so kilometers from Bydgoszcz," the minister added. The location is far from the Russian and Ukrainian borders. 

In a separate tweet, the defense ministry said "the situation does not threaten the safety of residents" of Zamosc, a nearby village. 

Local media said the object was found earlier this week and is believed to be an air-to-ground missile.

RMF FM radio tweeted that it is "several meters long and stuck straight into the ground .. The tube was empty, it's unclear if it exploded. The warhead was also missing". 

The station said the object bore Cyrillic writing though a military expert it quoted recalled that Poland's own army has a lot of post-Soviet arms.

"It did not necessarily fly in from Russia or the battle lines" in war-torn Ukraine, said Roman Polko, a former commander of the GROM Polish special forces unit.

He said the object could have come from military exercises being held "for the Ukrainians or for Polish pilots".
 
AFP

World

Poland

Finds

Missile

Forest

Inspect

Suspected

Rocket

Attack

Russia

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Kremlin says welcomes any Ukraine peace efforts on its terms
US adds Belarus, Bulgaria to intellectual property watch list
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds

LBCI
World
07:51

One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv

LBCI
World
04:24

Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:53

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

LBCI
World
08:30

UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill

LBCI
World
08:24

'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports

LBCI
World
08:19

Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-28

Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid severe drought

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06

Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-06

Turks ask how a boom town came crashing down in quake

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app