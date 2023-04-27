News
Kremlin says welcomes any Ukraine peace efforts on its terms
World
2023-04-27 | 06:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says welcomes any Ukraine peace efforts on its terms
The Kremlin said Thursday it welcomed any attempt to end the Ukrainian conflict, on Moscow's terms, a day after the leaders of China and Ukraine had their first call since the offensive.
"We are ready to welcome anything that can bring forward the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia's goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"As for the very fact of communication, this is the sovereign matter of these countries," Peskov added.
He also said there was no plan for any new contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the near future.
The one-hour discussion between the leaders of China and Ukraine on Wednesday reportedly included Xi advocating peace negotiations.
In March, Xi travelled to Moscow for a summit with Putin and the two leaders agreed to deepen their partnership.
AFP
