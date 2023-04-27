Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks: NATO chief

2023-04-27 | 06:18
Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks: NATO chief
Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks: NATO chief

NATO allies and partners have provided Ukraine with 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks to form units and help it retake territory from Russian forces, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

The deliveries, since the start of the war in February last year, represent "more than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine", Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory."

AFP
 

