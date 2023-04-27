News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers
World
2023-04-27 | 06:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers
Australia proposed on Thursday overhauling its immigration system to speed up getting highly skilled workers into the country and smoothening the path to permanent residency.
The federal Labor government said the current system used to select skilled migrants - the points test - will be modified to identify people with the correct skill sets the Australian economy needs going forward.
"Our migration system ... is broken. It is failing our businesses, it is failing migrants themselves. And most importantly, it is failing Australians. That cannot continue," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in a speech at the National Press Club.
Australia has been competing with comparable countries, like Canada and Germany, to lure more skilled migrants, with the surge in demand exacerbated by an ageing population.
The government said the visa process for high-skilled professionals will be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.
Temporary skilled visa holders, who had been denied even the opportunity to apply for permanent residency, will be able to do that by the end of this year, O'Neil said. But it will not add to Australia's annual intake of permanent migrants, she said.
In September, Australia raised its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, to help businesses battling widespread staff shortages and pledged more staff and funds to speed up visa processing.
From July 1, the government said it would raise the migrant wage threshold of temporary skilled workers to A$70,000 ($46,250) from A$53,900, stuck at the same level since 2013.
Around 90 percent of all full-time jobs in Australia are now paid more than the current threshold, leading to the exploitation of migrant workers, the government said.
Reuters
World
Australia
Overhaul
Immigration
System
Smooth
Entry
Skilled
Workers
Next
Ecuador launches debt buyback plan aimed at Galapagos protection
Ukraine PM invites Pope to visit, discussed peace formula at Vatican talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul
World
2023-03-20
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul
0
World
2023-03-14
UK employers feel the strain of missing skilled workers
World
2023-03-14
UK employers feel the strain of missing skilled workers
0
World
07:58
Finland's election winner seeks to govern with anti-immigration party
World
07:58
Finland's election winner seeks to govern with anti-immigration party
0
World
05:13
Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system
World
05:13
Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:53
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
Middle East
08:53
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
0
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
0
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
0
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-02
ISF reports no security incidents on New Year's Eve
Lebanon News
2023-01-02
ISF reports no security incidents on New Year's Eve
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
Middle East
2023-02-14
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
0
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
0
World
05:39
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
World
05:39
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store