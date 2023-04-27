News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Senate to vote on Equal Rights Amendment, a century after introduction
World
2023-04-27 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Senate to vote on Equal Rights Amendment, a century after introduction
The US Senate is set to vote on Thursday on a measure that could allow the Equal Rights Amendment to be added to the Constitution, though Republican opposition will likely doom the measure to failure.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer called the amendment, known as the ERA, crucial since the Supreme Court last year ended the national right to abortion, sparking a wave of new bans on the procedure in Republican-led states.
"Anyone who thinks the ERA isn't necessary at a time like this isn't paying attention to the terrible things happening in this country," Schumer said in a Senate speech on Tuesday. "We need the ERA more than ever, ever before."
It is all but certain to fail because it would require the support of nine Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold to advance in the Senate where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority.
Days after President Joe Biden launched his reelection bid, the vote highlights how women's rights will likely be an issue in the campaign. Biden voiced his support for the ERA last year.
The ERA was first proposed in 1923 but did not pass Congress until 1972. Under US law, amendments to the Constitution must be ratified by three-fourths of state legislatures, or 38 of the 50.
Virginia became the 38th state to adopt the amendment in 2020, almost two decades after a 1982 deadline had expired.
Republican then-President Donald Trump sought to block the ratification with a legal memo saying the process must begin anew.
The resolution now before the Senate would remove the deadline so that the amendment could go into effect. It would not require presidential approval.
Whatever the vote outcome, the ERA will face legal challenges. Some states changed their positions over time, with legislatures that once ratified the amendment later rejecting it. It's unclear whether those states would be bound by their initial votes.
Proponents say the amendment would entitle women to equal pay and secure their rights in legal matters, while opponents argue the amendment could lead to making abortion rights constitutional and force women into military service.
Reuters
World
US
Senate
Vote
Equal
Rights
Amendment
Century
Introduction
Next
Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial
Ecuador launches debt buyback plan aimed at Galapagos protection
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:56
YouTube Music contractors win historic union vote
Variety
07:56
YouTube Music contractors win historic union vote
0
World
2023-04-21
Italy's antitrust takes steps against Meta in music rights case
World
2023-04-21
Italy's antitrust takes steps against Meta in music rights case
0
World
2023-04-13
L&G's fund arm to back climate votes at US, Canadian banks
World
2023-04-13
L&G's fund arm to back climate votes at US, Canadian banks
0
World
2023-04-11
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
World
2023-04-11
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:53
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
Middle East
08:53
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
0
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
World
08:30
UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill
0
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
World
08:24
'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports
0
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
World
08:19
Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-02
ISF reports no security incidents on New Year's Eve
Lebanon News
2023-01-02
ISF reports no security incidents on New Year's Eve
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
Middle East
2023-02-14
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
0
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
0
World
05:39
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
World
05:39
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store